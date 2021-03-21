Cease allowed three hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings in Saturday's spring game against Cleveland.

This was Cease's second Cactus League outing, but he's thrown simulated games and bullpens, so his pitch count (73 pitches, 45 strikes) is right where it needs to be at this stage of the spring. Despite the free passes allowed, Cease told Scott Merkin of MLB.com that he was pleased with the outing. His fastball topped out at 99 MPH, and he feels the slider was locked in. The right-hander lamented his curveball, but Cease managed to come out of the outing unscathed. Limiting damage with a lot of traffic on the bases is something that should be taken as a positive as Cease prepares for the time when games count.