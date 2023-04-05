Cease (1-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit and five walks over five innings against the Giants. He struck out eight.

The only hit Cease allowed Wednesday was a solo blast from J.D. Davis in the top of the second inning. After not walking a batter Opening Day, the right-hander struggled with his command, but he was able to work around five walks thanks to eight strikeouts. Cease now has 18 strikeouts through his first 11.1 innings of work this season, while allowing only three hits and two earned runs. His next start is scheduled for Monday's road matchup against the Twins.