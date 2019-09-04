Cease allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 11 across 6.2 innings Tuesday against the Indians. He did not factor into the decision.

Cease dominated the Indians through six innings, punching out nine batters and allowing just two earned runs. However, he returned to the mound in the seventh frame and walked consecutive batters with two outs -- both of which ultimately came around to score. Still, he showcased his electric arsenal in the outing, generating 21 called strikes and 13 swinging strikes across 106 total pitches while also walking only two batters. Despite the encouraging outing, Cease still owns a 6.75 ERA and 1.55 WHIP across 58.2 big-league innings. He'll look to build on this positive effort in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday against the Angels.