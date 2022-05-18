Cease (4-1) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, allowing seven hits and two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

The right-hander fired 94 pitches (61 strikes) in falling just short of his third quality start of the season, but it was still another dominant outing for Cease. He's struck out at least eight batters in each of his last five starts, posting a 2.93 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and stunning 48:10 K:BB through 27.2 innings over that stretch.