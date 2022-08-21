Cease and the White Sox won't face the Guardians on Sunday after the game was postponed due to unplayable field conditions, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Due to inclement weather in the Cleveland area, the game was delayed from its scheduled 12:05 p.m. ET start time, only to be officially postponed just over three hours later. Because he had warmed up prior to the game being cancelled, Cease won't start Monday in Kansas City and will instead make his next start Tuesday in Baltimore, per James Fegan of The Athletic. The White Sox and Guardians will make up Sunday's postponed game Sept. 15.