Cease allowed two unearned runs on one hit and seven walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings against Tampa Bay on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Cease gave up only one hit in the contest, but he had a tough time finding the strike zone, issuing a season-high seven free passes. That resulted in the right-hander running up his pitch count to 101 in less than five innings, and he was pulled after an error led to the second unearned run against him in the fifth. Cease has had an up-and-down campaign, but he has been solid overall with a 3.39 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 81:30 K:BB across 58.1 innings. He's expected to make his next start at home against Texas next week.