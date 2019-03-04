White Sox's Dylan Cease: Will start Tuesday
Cease is scheduled to make his spring debut Tuesday against the Indians, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The White Sox are taking it slow with Cease, who was shut down in August last year after hitting an innings limit. The goal of the delayed start to spring pitching is to leave bullets in the arm into September, when presumably the right-hander will be in Chicago. With Michael Kopech (elbow) sidelined after Tommy John surgery, Cease moves to the top of the healthy pitching prospects in the system.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...