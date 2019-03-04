Cease is scheduled to make his spring debut Tuesday against the Indians, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The White Sox are taking it slow with Cease, who was shut down in August last year after hitting an innings limit. The goal of the delayed start to spring pitching is to leave bullets in the arm into September, when presumably the right-hander will be in Chicago. With Michael Kopech (elbow) sidelined after Tommy John surgery, Cease moves to the top of the healthy pitching prospects in the system.