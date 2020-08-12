Cease (3-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Tigers after allowing five runs (one earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts and zero walks over six innings.

The White Sox actually didn't commit an error during the contest, but a passed ball on a strikeout during the fourth inning resulted in all four of the following runs being unearned. Cease is off to a strong start in 2020 with a 3.26 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through 19.1 innings, and he lines up to face Detroit again early next week.