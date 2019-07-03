White Sox's Dylan Cease: Wins MLB debut
Cease (1-0) allowed three runs on four hits with four walks and six strikeouts across five innings while earning a victory against the Tigers during the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.
The right-hander received his first taste of the big leagues as part of the first half of a doubleheader. While he struggled a bit with control, Cease received plenty of run support, and he lasted the minimum five innings to earn the win. Cease was added as the 26th man on the roster for the doubleheader Wednesday, but he is expected to remain in the rotation after the All-Star break.
