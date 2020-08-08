Cease (2-1) tossed five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and five walks while striking out four to earn the win over Cleveland on Friday.

Cease was a little shaky with his command, but the five free passes didn't come around to hurt him. The 24-year-old lowered his ERA to 4.05 with a 1.50 WHIP and nine strikeouts across 13.1 innings in 2020. Friday was also the first time Cease didn't allow a homer in three starts this year. Expect the right-hander to take the mound Wednesday versus the Tigers.