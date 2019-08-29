Cease (3-7) allowed eight runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out three over two-plus innings and picking up the loss to Minnesota on Thursday.

Cease's outing went so awry that manager Rick Renteria and a staff trainer paid him a mound visit following one particularly wild pitch, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com. His raw stuff was good -- Cease topped out at 100 mph and induced 10 swinging strikes -- but he never found a groove and departed with none out in the third after allowing back-to-back home runs. The young right-hander has had some growing pains during his introduction to MLB, but this outing was his worst by far. He'll tote a 6.92 ERA into his next start Tuesday on the road in Cleveland.