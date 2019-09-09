Cease allowed one run on four hits with five walks and four strikeouts across 3.1 innings during a no-decision against the Angels on Sunday.

This was one of the 23-year-old's best outings of the year in terms of preventing hits, but it was a short one, so he settled for the no-decision. Part of the reason it was short was because he tied his season high with five walks, but none of them came around to score. Cease is 3-7 with a 6.53 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 62 innings this season. He will look to build off this outing at the Mariners in his next start Saturday.