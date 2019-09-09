White Sox's Dylan Cease: Works around five walks
Cease allowed one run on four hits with five walks and four strikeouts across 3.1 innings during a no-decision against the Angels on Sunday.
This was one of the 23-year-old's best outings of the year in terms of preventing hits, but it was a short one, so he settled for the no-decision. Part of the reason it was short was because he tied his season high with five walks, but none of them came around to score. Cease is 3-7 with a 6.53 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 62 innings this season. He will look to build off this outing at the Mariners in his next start Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...