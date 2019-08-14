White Sox's Dylan Cease: Yields two earned runs in loss
Cease (2-5) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits with five walks and two strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Astros in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.
The final two runs charged to Cease came via wild pitches, one of which occurring after Cease had departed, so they were both unearned, but he's not completely free of blame because each runner who scored on those wild pitches reached via base on balls. Cease has struggled with walks all season, but five free passes set a new season high. Cease owns a 5.54 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 35 strikeouts with 20 walks in 39 innings this season. He will take the mound next at the Angels on Sunday.
