Covey was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday, MLB.com reports.

The White Sox haven't officially announced their plans for Covey, but it's expected that the Rule 5 pick will work in long relief after previously making eight starts before landing on the disabled list in May with a strained oblique. While Covey pitched well during his five-game rehab assignment, the 8.12 ERA (7.87 FIP) he supplied in 37.2 innings with the White Sox prior to suffering the injury suggests he's probably not ready for a meaningful role in the big leagues.