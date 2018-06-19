Covey (3-2) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and five walks across five innings to take the loss Monday against the Indians. He struck out two.

Covey struggled mightily to find the strike zone at times, issuing as many walks in this one as he had over his previous three starts (18 innings) combined. He allowed three runs on three hits, a walk and an error in the second inning before Jason Kipnis victimized him for an RBI single in the third and a solo home run in the fifth. This was a disappointing effort from Covey, who hadn't allowed more than two runs in any of his last five outings. He still has a shiny 2.90 ERA and will look to bounce back this weekend against the Athletics.