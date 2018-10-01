Covey allowed five runs on six hits and two walks across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Twins. He struck out three.

Covey threw 66 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced 11 groundball outs, but he took a shellacking in the middle innings to sink him to his 14th loss. He allowed three runs on three hits and a walk in the fourth inning and gave up another pair via a two-run home run in the sixth. This was a disappointing end to the season for Covey, who had delivered back-to-back scoreless outings in his previous two. He finishes the campaign with a 5.18 ERA and will look to step up his performance next year.