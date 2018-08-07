Covey (4-8) allowed four runs in seven hits and one walk across 6.1 innings en route to a loss Monday against the Yankees. He struck out five.

Covey retired the first nine batters he faced, but a pair of two-run rallies from the visitors in the fourth and fifth innings provided all the major damage done against him. He got ahead of 19 of 27 batters and threw 64 percent of his pitches for strikes, but he's now allowed four or more earned runs in eight of his last nine starts to bring his ERA to 5.58. Things won't get any easier for Covey, who's scheduled to face the Indians in his next turn this weekend.