White Sox's Dylan Covey: Allows four runs in no-decision
Covey gave up four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Thursday.
While this wasn't a particularly strong performance, Covey at least allowed the White Sox to hang around, leaving the door open for a late-inning rally. Covey dropped all seven of his decisions this season and has posted the lowest K-BB% among the 262 major-league arms with at least 60 innings pitched in 2017. It's hard to imagine he will get another look in a big-league rotation.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Loses seventh straight decision•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Hit hard in loss to Tigers•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Allows four runs, takes loss versus Royals•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Set to rejoin rotation Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Works in relief Thursday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Activated from DL•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...