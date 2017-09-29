Covey gave up four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Thursday.

While this wasn't a particularly strong performance, Covey at least allowed the White Sox to hang around, leaving the door open for a late-inning rally. Covey dropped all seven of his decisions this season and has posted the lowest K-BB% among the 262 major-league arms with at least 60 innings pitched in 2017. It's hard to imagine he will get another look in a big-league rotation.