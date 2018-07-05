White Sox's Dylan Covey: Allows six runs in loss
Covey (3-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over 3.2 innings against the Reds.
Covey breezed through the first three innings, retiring all nine batters he faced to that point before the wheels feel off in the fourth on five singles, a walk and a hit by pitch. The 26-year-old has now given up at least four earned runs in four straight outings, seeing his ERA more than double in the process -- jumping from 2.29 to 5.54. The righty has also struggled with command in that stretch, striking out two or fewer in all four of those starts and is at 38:24 K:BB through 50.1 innings. He'll look to get back on track Tuesday against the Cardinals.
