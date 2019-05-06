White Sox's Dylan Covey: Average in first start
Covey allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings Sunday in a no-decision against Boston.
Covey surrendered a run in the second and fifth innings, and although he wasn't able to complete his fifth inning of work, he kept his team in the game and gave them a chance to win. The 27-year-old was moved into the starting rotation after Carlos Rodon (elbow) went down with an injury and is expected to make his next appearance Friday in Toronto.
