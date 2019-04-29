White Sox's Dylan Covey: Back with big club
The White Sox recalled Covey from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
While he's up with the big club, Covey will provide the White Sox with a fresh arm out of the bullpen and could be a candidate to start Thursday against the Red Sox in the event Lucas Giolito (hamstring) experiences an unexpected setback that delays his return from the 10-day injured list. Assuming Giolito is good to go Thursday, however, Covey could be a prime candidate for a demotion to the minors in order to open up a spot on the active roster.
