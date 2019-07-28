Covey (1-7) allowed five runs on five hits and failed to retire a batter Sunday against the Twins. He was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after the game, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Covey was rocked in the first inning of his latest start, surrendering five runs on a pair of homers before being removed. After accruing a 6.99 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 47.2 innings with Chicago, he'll head back to Triple-A.