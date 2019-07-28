White Sox's Dylan Covey: Banished to Triple-A
Covey (1-7) allowed five runs on five hits and failed to retire a batter Sunday against the Twins. He was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after the game, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Covey was rocked in the first inning of his latest start, surrendering five runs on a pair of homers before being removed. After accruing a 6.99 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 47.2 innings with Chicago, he'll head back to Triple-A.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Surrenders five earned runs•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Could start next week•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: No longer starting Thursday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Throws inning Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Fails to escape first inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...