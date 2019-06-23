Covey (shoulder) threw 30-to-35 pitches in a bullpen session Sunday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Covey landed on the injured list June 9 with right shoulder inflammation but is nearing his return to facing live hitters. The 27-year-old may require a minor-league rehab assignment, but the White Sox will wait to see how he feels in the aftermath of Sunday's session before deciding on the next step of his progression.

