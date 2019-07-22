Covey is listed as the White Sox's starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Covey was on track to re-enter the White Sox rotation last week during the team's series versus the Royals, but he was ultimately bypassed for the nod in favor of Ross Detwiler. After outperforming Detwiler while working in long relief behind him in Kansas City, Covey looks like he'll be rewarded with his first start since July 13. Over eight turns through the Chicago rotation this season, Covey has posted a 5.89 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 36.2 innings.