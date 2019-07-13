White Sox's Dylan Covey: Confirmed for Saturday
The White Sox will activate Covey (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to start Saturday against the Athletics.
After completing a three-start minor-league rehab assignment, Covey will get the green light to make his first appearance with the big club since June 5. Prior to going down with the shoulder injury, Covey posted a 4.58 ERA and 22:20 K:BB in 37.1 innings spanning nine outings (seven starts).
