White Sox's Dylan Covey: Could make next start
Covey (hip) expects to throw a side session on Tuesday and may be able to start Friday's game in Texas, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
He left Saturday's start against the A's with right hip soreness, but said he felt better on Sunday. Assuming all goes well when he throws Tuesday, there's no reason to think he wouldn't make his next start, but given his limited upside and the uncertainty regarding this injury, he makes for a high-risk start in weekly leagues.
