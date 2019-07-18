Covey could start Tuesday against the Marlins, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox went with Ross Detwiler in what was Covey's spot Thursday against the Royals, but the veteran allowed five runs while recording just seven outs. Covey following in relief, allowing one run in 2.2 innings of work. The White Sox haven't entirely settled who will get the start next week but are reportedly leaning Covey's way.

More News
Our Latest Stories