White Sox's Dylan Covey: Could start next week
Covey could start Tuesday against the Marlins, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The White Sox went with Ross Detwiler in what was Covey's spot Thursday against the Royals, but the veteran allowed five runs while recording just seven outs. Covey following in relief, allowing one run in 2.2 innings of work. The White Sox haven't entirely settled who will get the start next week but are reportedly leaning Covey's way.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: No longer starting Thursday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Throws inning Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Fails to escape first inning•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Confirmed for Saturday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Likely to start Saturday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Rehab start on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...