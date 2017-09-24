Covey (0-7) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three batters through six innings to take the loss against Kansas City on Saturday.

After a stint pitching out of the bullpen, Covey has now started three consecutive games and allowed 12 runs through 15.1 innings. However, it's worth noting that the 26-year-old right was clearly better Saturday than he was in his previous two outings. Covey's 7.83 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 5.0 K/9 makes him a high-risk fantasy option for his next projected start against the Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field.