Covey allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out one over 5.2 innings in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Covey allowed both of his hits in the second inning, including a leadoff home run, then set down 12 straight. He was in line for a potential win, but a Yoan Moncada throwing error enabled an unearned, tying run to score in the sixth, leaving the right-hander with a no-decision. Covey got deeper into the game Thursday than he had in his previous two starts, an encouraging sign as he fills in for the injured Carlos Rodon (elbow). The White Sox may eventually bring up talented prospect Dylan Cease, but that may not happen until the second half of the season. Covey will next start Monday on the road in Houston to face the powerful Astros.