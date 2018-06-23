Covey exited Saturday's game against the Athletics with right hip soreness.

Covey is considered day-to-day. Prior to suffering the injury, he was in the middle of a poor start, allowing four runs on four walks and a pair of hits, and he struck out just one batter in four innings. He did not factor into the decision. His next start was expected to come Friday against the Rangers, though the injury puts that start up in the air.

