Covey is expected to be called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Knights' season ended Monday when a loss to Norfolk eliminated them from a berth in the International League playoffs. That means the White Sox can start bringing up players, a list that is likely to include Covey, who started for Charlotte on Monday. He pitched to a 3.71 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over five starts following his demotion to the minors in early August. He's on the same schedule as current rotation member Ross Detwiler, whose spot is shaky following a six-walk performance in Monday's loss to the Indians. Manager Rick Renteria said there are no plans to change the rotation as of now, but Covey gives the manager options over the final month.