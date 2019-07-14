Covey (1-5) allowed six runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout while throwing just two-thirds of an inning and suffering a loss against the Athletics on Saturday.

The 27-year-old's first start since June 5 because of a shoulder injury didn't go very well, as it lasted just 32 pitches, and he couldn't make it through the first. His only shorter outing of the season was a relief appearance where he failed to record any outings on April 1. Covey is 1-5 with a 5.92 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 38 innings across 10 appearances, including eight starts this season. His turn in the rotation will come up again Thursday at the Royals.