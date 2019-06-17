Covey (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday followed by playing catch out to 150 feet Sunday, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Covey reported no setbacks from the throwing sessions and feels it is a step in the right direction. It's good news for Covey and the White Sox, who watched fill-in Odrisamer Despaigne get rocked by the Yankees on Sunday.

