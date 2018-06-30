White Sox's Dylan Covey: Gives up four homers in loss
Covey (3-3) was torched for nine runs (eight earned) on eight hits and three walks over just 2.1 innings in a loss Friday to the Rangers.
Covey was rocked for four home runs, including two three-run blasts. He had given up just two over 44.1 innings before Friday's start, a shocking collapse from a pitcher whose gameplan relies on grounders and keeping the ball in the park. Covey was dealing with hip soreness dating back to his previous start June 23, and after a performance like this, it's easy to wonder if that soreness was indicative of a larger problem. His next turn is scheduled for Wednesday against Cincinnati.
