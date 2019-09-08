Covey (1-8) allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Angels on Saturday.

Shohei Ohtani touched him up for a homer and Covey has now given up six long balls in his last 13.1 innings at the major-league level. Covey got the start Saturday over Ross Detwiler. He had good numbers with Triple-A Charlotte this season (2.82 ERA, 1.33 WHIP) and it makes sense that the White Sox would want to give him one last chance to prove himself. Until he shows something more against top-level hitters, Covey's can't be considered a viable fantasy option.