White Sox's Dylan Covey: Hit hard in loss to Tigers
Covey (0-6) allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks across 3.2 innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Tigers. He struck out three.
Covey constantly put men aboard and was scored upon at least once in all four innings in which he pitched. He threw just 51 percent of his pitches for strikes, tying the season high in free passes he set in his previous outing. Covey has been given the opportunity to contribute down the stretch, but he has allowed 19 runs over his last 19.1 innings to raise his ERA to an unsightly 8.18 for the year. He is scheduled to remain in the rotation for Saturday's start against the Royals.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Allows four runs, takes loss versus Royals•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Set to rejoin rotation Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Works in relief Thursday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Activated from DL•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Shifts rehab to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...