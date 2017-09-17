Covey (0-6) allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks across 3.2 innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Tigers. He struck out three.

Covey constantly put men aboard and was scored upon at least once in all four innings in which he pitched. He threw just 51 percent of his pitches for strikes, tying the season high in free passes he set in his previous outing. Covey has been given the opportunity to contribute down the stretch, but he has allowed 19 runs over his last 19.1 innings to raise his ERA to an unsightly 8.18 for the year. He is scheduled to remain in the rotation for Saturday's start against the Royals.