Covey (4-7) took the loss Wednesday, allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out one over 4.1 innings against the Royals.

Chicago's fielding did Covey no favors, committing a pair of errors -- including one by the pitcher himself -- but it was still a rough outing for the 26-year-old nonetheless. It's the sixth time in his last eight starts with two or fewer strikeouts, and he's lasted longer than five innings just once in that span. Wednesday's showing ballooned his ratios to the tune of a 5.70 ERA and 1.57 WHIP, and his 51:33 K:BB through 72.2 innings doesn't offer much solace. He'll look to turn it around Monday against the Yankees.