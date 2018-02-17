White Sox's Dylan Covey: Hoping to stay in majors
White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Covey will get opportunities during spring training to prove he belongs in the major league, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Covey, a Rule 5 draft pick last year, stayed with Chicago for the entire season, but his numbers suggest he's not yet ready for prime time. In 18 games -- 12 of them starts -- the right-hander finished 0-7 with a 7.78 ERA. That outcome was utterly predictable given that Covey entered 2017 with just six games of experience at Double-A. The organization no longer needs to harbor him on the major league roster, so we fully expect the White Sox to allow him to develop in the minors.
