General manager Rick Hahn said Covey is in the mix for the White Sox's final rotation spot, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Hahn mentioned Manny Banuelos as another option, while he also noted that the team could bring in another arm prior to spring training. Covey made 21 starts and six relief appearances for the White Sox in 2018, compiling a 5.18 ERA and 91:52 K:BB across 121.2 innings.