Covey (oblique) began a rehab assignment with the White Sox's rookie-level Arizona League affiliate Monday, tossing a scoreless inning.

It marked Covey's first game action since May 23, with his oblique injury sidelining him longer than the White Sox initially projected. After a number of the White Sox's starting pitchers were sidelined due to injury coming out of spring training, Covey was able to win a rotation spot, but the Rule 5 pick didn't show much promise in his eight outings, compiling an 8.12 ERA and 1.81 WHIP. Unless the injuries pile up again by the time he's ready to return from the disbaled list, Covey will likely find himself in a bullpen role with the White Sox.