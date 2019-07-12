Covey (shoulder) will likely be activated to start Saturday's game against the A's, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He has a 5.94 xFIP and almost as many walks (20) as strikeouts (22) through 37.1 innings this season, so there is not much fantasy appeal. Ross Detweiler will likely move to the bullpen upon Covey's activation.