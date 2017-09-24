White Sox's Dylan Covey: Loses seventh straight decision
Covey (0-7) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three batters over six innings to take the loss against Kansas City on Saturday.
After a stint pitching out of the bullpen, Covey has started each of his last three appearances and has allowed 12 runs over 15.1 innings in that span. However, it's worth noting that the 26-year-old righty was clearly better Saturday than he was in his previous two outings. Covey's 7.83 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 5.0 K/9 makes him a high-risk fantasy option for his next projected start against the Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field.
