Covey (shoulder) will make a rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Charlotte, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

This would keep Covey on schedule to be able to be activated to start July 2 agains the Tigers, which seems like the tentative plan. Covey has a 4.58 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 37.1 innings in the majors this season.

