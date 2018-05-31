White Sox's Dylan Covey: Named Sunday's starter
Covey will start Sunday against the Brewers, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The identity of Sunday's starter was on hold until the White Sox brass got together to discuss the next step for Carlos Rodon (shoulder), who threw five shutout innings Tuesday while on rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Charlotte. Covey will get at least one more start while Rodon is expected to make his next start for the Knights.
