White Sox's Dylan Covey: Named Wednesday's starter
Covey will start Wednesday against the Orioles, Tom Musick of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Covey was recently recalled from Triple-A Charlotte after the White Sox demoted Carson Fulmer. Covey, who was a Rule 5 selection in 2017 that stuck with the White Sox, will be looking for his first big-league win. He was 0-8 with a 7.58 ERA in 19 games (13 starts) for Chicago last season.
