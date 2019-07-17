White Sox's Dylan Covey: No longer starting Thursday
Covey is no longer scheduled to start Thursday against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Covey was originally tabbed to start Thursday's series finale, but his struggles in two appearances since the All-Star break -- he's allowed seven runs across just 1.2 innings -- have opened the door for Ross Detwiler to get the ball instead. His role moving forward remains up in the air.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Throws inning Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Fails to escape first inning•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Confirmed for Saturday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Likely to start Saturday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Rehab start on tap•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Making rehab start Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...