Covey is no longer scheduled to start Thursday against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Covey was originally tabbed to start Thursday's series finale, but his struggles in two appearances since the All-Star break -- he's allowed seven runs across just 1.2 innings -- have opened the door for Ross Detwiler to get the ball instead. His role moving forward remains up in the air.