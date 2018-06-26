White Sox's Dylan Covey: On track to make next start
Covey (hip) did not experience any issues while throwing a side session Tuesday and is on track to make his next scheduled start, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
The White Sox have not confirmed their starters for their upcoming series with the Rangers that begins Friday, but with Covey making it through Tuesday's workout without issue, he is on track to take the ball that day with an extra day of rest thanks to Monday's team off day.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Could make next start•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Exits with hip soreness•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Allows five runs in loss to Indians•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Turns in quality start in win•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Scheduled to start Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...