Covey (hip) did not experience any issues while throwing a side session Tuesday and is on track to make his next scheduled start, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

The White Sox have not confirmed their starters for their upcoming series with the Rangers that begins Friday, but with Covey making it through Tuesday's workout without issue, he is on track to take the ball that day with an extra day of rest thanks to Monday's team off day.

