Covey will open the season in the White Sox's bullpen, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Ervin Santana is expected to begin the year as the team's fifth starter, leaving Covey and Manny Banuelos to fill relief roles. The right-hander posted a solid 2.45 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 4:1 K:BB through 11 innings this spring and will remain an option to start down the line should an opening arise.