White Sox's Dylan Covey: Outduels Chris Sale on Friday
Covey (2-1) picked up the win in Friday's 1-0 victory over the Red Sox, scattering three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out seven.
Matched up against Boston ace Chris Sale, Covey rose to the occasion and struck out at least seven batters for the third time in four starts since returning to the big-league staff in late May. The right-hander now holds a 2.22 ERA and 28:1 K:BB through 28.1 innings and appears to be locking down a spot in the rotation heading into Wednesday's home start against Cleveland.
