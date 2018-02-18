The White Sox outrighted Covey to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

There was no corresponding transaction with the move, so the White Sox could just be earmarking a spot on the 40-man roster for one of their non-roster invitees. Regardless, Covey never had a realistic shot at breaking camp with the White Sox, as he was able to do last season almost solely on his status as a Rule 5 selection. The 26-year-old, who hadn't pitched above the Double-A level prior to last season, looked woefully overmatched during his time with the White Sox, submitting a 7.71 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 41:34 K:BB over 70 innings.